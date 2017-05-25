ICAP facilitates students

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan participated in the leading Education Expo in all major cities of Pakistan. The ICAP stalls attracted thousands of visitors, including people from various walks of life particularly students and counselors.

A number of parents also accompanied their children in the expo at ICAP stall at each station to explore the best available learning opportunities for them.

Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the ICAP stall and applauded the contributions made by the Institute and chartered accountants to strengthen the economic development of country and are leading the corporate sector towards success.

The minster was briefed that around 25% to 30% of ICAP professionals are spread across the globe and are in high demand due to their professional competence, integrity and drive for professional excellence. He urged the Institute being leading accountancy body of Pakistan help Government of Sindh in attaining the glory of the province within shortest possible time.

It is worth mentioning here that besides giving updated information about the CA stream, fee structure, exemptions and scholarship opportunities etc. a number of students have informed about unique characteristics of CA Pakistan such as global mobility, leadership roles etc. that’s helps in removing uncertainties and doubts and helps the students in decision making.—Agencies