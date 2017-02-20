Ibrahimovic sends Manchester United through to Chelsea FA Cup clash

Blackburn

Manchester United’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic came off the bench to score the winner as they recovered from an early deficit to beat Championship strugglers Blackburn Rovers 2-1 away in the FA Cup fifth round on Sunday.

The Swedish hitman entered the fray just part the hour mark at a murky Ewood Park and produced a typically silky finish in the 75th minute to spare holders United an unwanted replay.

It was his first goal in the FA Cup and 24th in all competitions and sent 12-times winners United into the quarter-finals where they will play at Premier League leaders Chelsea.

United’s passage was far from smooth, though, against the former Premier League champions who are now struggling to retain their second-tier status.Until United manager Jose Mourinho sent on Ibrahimovic and world record signing Paul Pogba in the 62nd minute the visitors were finding Blackburn a tough nut to crack.

Danny Graham had put the hosts ahead before United forward Marcus Rashford equalised just before the half-hour mark. Then, in a moment of supreme quality, Pogba’s flighted pass found Ibrahimovic running in behind the Rovers rearguard and the veteran striker took his time before guiding a shot past keeper Jason Steele.

“Did they give us a good game? More than good, they gave us a hard game and congratulations to them,” Mourinho, who won the Cup 10 years ago with Chelsea, said.“Their approach was brave, strong.—AFP