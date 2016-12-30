IBF industry to grow twice as fast than conventional banks

Amanullah Khan

Islamic banking and finance industry is set to grow at twice as fast as conventional banks in Pakistan and well poised to take over half of the consumer financing market.

Although growth of Islamic Finance is a major development on the economic scenario of the country and the financial results posted by the Islamic banks are certainly stellar, yet the core responsibility of the Islamic Finance industry need to be focused more towards the gigantic task of alleviating poverty which is a serious challenge both According to Irfan Siddiqui, CEO and President of Meezan Bank the Islamic banks are growing 2-2.5 times faster than conventional banks in Pakistan.

Majority of the people in search of car and home financing have a leaning for Islamic banks as their first choice. “Islamic banks are enjoying more than 50% market share in car and home financing in the country. Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan President Junaid Ahmed said Islamic banks’ market share in all segments was improving noticeably every year.

“The market share of Islamic banks [in all segments] is increasing by 1 per cent on average every year. It has increased to 14 per cent in 2016 from 9 per cent some 5 years ago.” Ahmed Ali Siddiqui, Senior Executive Vice President, Meezan Bank, said “deposit base of Islamic banks in Pakistan has increased by Rs300 billion in the quarter ended June 30, 2016.

He said the deposit base has increased by almost 22 per cent to Rs1,626 billion in the quarter ended June 30, 2016 from Rs1,336 billion in the quarter ended March 31, 2016. They said that the rapid growth has been the key reason behind the growing number of Shariah compliant banks in the country. Besides, a number of conventional banks have also opened Shariah compliant branches over a period of time.

They said that currently as many as 22 Islamic banks are operational in the country, starting from the first one that opened in 2002. Additionally, 17 conventional banks were also operating Shariah compliant branches.

It is the need of the day that the Islamic Banks should focus more on project financing to create more and more jobs which is the only way to achieve the target of poverty alleviation in Pakistan.