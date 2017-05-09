IBA students receive laptops under PM’s scheme

Staff Reporter

Laptops were distributed among the students of the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi under the third phase of Prime Minister’s Sch-eme.

Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair presented laptops to the students at a ceremony held at the Governor House here, an official said on Monday.

The Governor said that laptops are being distributed among talented students under Prime Minister’s scheme and this initiative is aimed at honing skills of youngsters.

He said that in the present day technological era significance of laptops has increased manifold.

Being an old student of IBA Karachi, Muhammad Zubair reminisced his student days. He said that IBA’s academic teaching as well as training is of immense importance and this is acknowledged even in many European countries.

The Governor said, “Our students are very talented and are second to none.”

He hoped that the IBA would play more active role towards the promotion of higher education.

At the ceremony, 25 students selected on merit among 300 students, were distributed laptops. They included students of Ph.D and Masters’ programmes.

Acting Dean and Director of IBA, Dr. Saeed Ghani and Director of Higher Education Commission Javed Memon were also present.