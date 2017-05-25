IBA, Shanghai University to offer Master of Finance Program

City Reporter

Dr. Farrukh Iqbal, Dean & Director IBA and Dr. Nasir Afghan, Assistant Professor & Director MBA Program IBA, participated in ‘The 2nd Belt and Road Initiative University Presidents’ Forum’ at Shanghai University.

Focusing on the theme, ‘Innovative Talent Development in University’, the forum brought together eminent educationists and academics from the countries across the proposed belt; providing an excellent platform to exchange insights and to encourage collaboration on agendas, such as university development and innovative talent development.

During the visit, Dr. Farrukh Iqbal, on behalf of IBA Karachi signed an MoU with Prof. Jin Donghan, President Shanghai University China, to collaboratively offer a “Master of Finance” program between IBA Karachi and Shanghai University China.