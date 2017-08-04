IBA to participate in 17th ITCN Asia 2017 as knowledge partner

Karachi

Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi and Ecommerce Gateway Pakistan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding the participation of IBA as knowledge partner for 17th ITCN Asia 2017-International Exhibition and Conferences. The MoU was signed by Director ICT, IBA Imran Batada and President, Ecommerce Gateway Pakistan, Dr Khursheed Nizam. An IBA official on Thursday said that the two organisations expressed their objective to work together to benefit IT industry. The objective of this MOU is to bring forth the potential of ICT sector, benefits of CPEC and provide a platform to startups to showcase their projects. Imran Batada congratulated the whole team of ITCN Asia and said, “This year again IBA is happy to collaborate with ITCN Asia to deliver, IBA may take advantage of this platform to showcase its startups and final year projects since ITCN have a high impact factor. In addition, IBA will also help ITCN in the conference for selection of the track, keynote speakers and moderation of event. This year we are also going to add two conferences in ITCN Asia; “CPEC and IT Industry of Pakistan” and “Challenges of Digital Security for Media”. Umair Nizam, Vice President and Project Director-ITCN Asia, Ecommerce Gateway Pakistan (Pvt) ltd expressing his pleasure said, “This is the second year of our collaboration with IBA, a leader in Education sector. This year ITCN Asia is being organised on a larger scale and because of CPEC a large number of foreign participation has been confirmed”. IBA and ITCN Asia together aim to deliver more effective conferences and facilitate the mutual sharing of best practices and expertise to make this platform relevant and effective for the IT and Telecom Industry of Pakistan.—APP

