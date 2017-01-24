IBA Karachi wins USASBE’s Coveted Award

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship (USASBE) named IBA Karachi’s Women Entrepreneurship Programme the recipient of the 2017 Outstanding Specialty Entrepreneurship Programme. An IBA spokesperson said here that USASBE is internationally recognized as the premier association for entrepreneurship education and has ranked entrepreneurial programs since 1990. Dr. Shahid Qureshi, Programme Director AMAN CED received the award on behalf of IBA at the ceremony held at Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Outstanding Specialty Entrepreneurship Program Award is given to a college or university that has developed and currently still offers a high quality and innovative program, the purpose of which is to educate and train future generations of entrepreneurs in a niche or specialty area. This award is given each year for an exemplary programme that reflects innovation, quality, comprehensiveness, sustainability, depth of support, and impact. IBA Karachi representing Pakistan was competing with international universities in the quest for this award.