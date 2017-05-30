IBA-CEE signs MoU with Sindh Revenue Board

Karachi

IBA-CEE and Sindh Revenue Board signed an agreement for the training of 40 SRB officers. The contract was signed by Dr. Farukh Iqbal, Dean & Director IBA and Khalid Mehmood, Chairman SRB.

The training will be given in 12 areas, including: Leadership, Management Skills & Organizational Behavior, Data Analysis through MS-Excel, E-Views & SPSS, Time Management, Negotiation Skills, Economics, Public Policy, Value Added Tax (VAT) & Practices (I), Principles of Accounting & Tax Auditing.

The trained officers will be better equipped to meet the future challenges as visionary leaders equipped with adequate knowledge, executive education and power of visionary anticipation. The program will kick start from 8th July 2017.