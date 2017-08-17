IBA becomes member of ARTNet on Trade

Karachi

The Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi has now became a member of Asia-Pacific Research and Training Network (ARTNet) on Trade, an official of the Institute said here on Wednesday.

He pointed out that ARTNet on Trade is an open regional network composed of leading trade research institutions and think-tanks across the Asia-Pacific region.

It was established by the United Nations’ Economic and Social Commission for Asia and Pacific (ESCAP) in 2004 with the support of the International Development Research Centre (IDRC), Canada. “We look forward to enrich our academic content for trade with this membership,” the IBA official further stated.—APP