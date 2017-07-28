IBA–BBSYDP trains over 450 youth in IT

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

Institute of Business Administration with the active support of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Youth Development Program (BBSYDP) has trained over 450 underprivileged youth in different courses like Web Designing, Web Development, Multimedia & Graphic Designing, IT Entrepreneurship, Software Development and Office Automation. In this regard IBA organized a certificates distribution ceremony on Thursday at JS Auditorium in IBA City Campus. Provincial Minister of Education and Literacy Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar, Special Advisor to CM on Science & Information Technology Dr. Sikandar Ali Shoro, Secretary BBSHRRDP Mr. Shariq Ahmed, Dean and Director of IBA, Dr. Farrukh Iqbal; Director of Information & Communication Technology, Mr. Imran Batada and other guests from IT sector participated in the event. This year IBA also organized a symposium for the top rated projects of the students who took different IT courses in which CIOs and CEOs of different organizations took keen interest. This helped the students to demonstrate their projects before the industry experts and professionals which can result in better job opportunities for them.