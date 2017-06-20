IB authorities confessed to collecting data concerning JIT officials: SC

ISLAMABAD: Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan has stated on Monday that authorities at the International Bureau (IB) confessed to collection of credentials of officials of Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

Justice Ijaz Afzal remarked during hearing of the case concerning Panamagate JIT’s security concerns that all the matters could not be left at disposal of the person who is being probed for the assets he owns.

The bench instructed the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) to have the officials of the government abide by the rules and observed that the government was running a campaign.

Head of the JIT, Additional Director General (DG) of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Wajid Zia filed a plea in the top court last week complaining of external influences and security concerns hindering the probe against the first family of Pakistan.

Earlier Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab appeared before the JIT last week in separate meetings to record their statements.

Family of the premier has claimed innocence after allegations of corruption were leveled against the members by the opposition following surfacing of Panama Papers in April 2016.

The court has adjourned the hearing till June 20 (Tuesday).

Earlier today, the hearing was postponed until 01:00pm as JIT members were unable to reach the court owing to responsibilities pertaining to the probe.

Reportedly, the top court directed Zia to review tempering of record by Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

The JIT head had pleaded before the court earlier that SECP denied conducting any probe against the Sharif family in the past.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was also accused by the JIT head of serving a show-cause notice to one of the JIT officials to pressure him.

However, the bureau denied the ill-motives behind the act and maintained that the official was served notice over violation of speech code.

Originally Published By NNI