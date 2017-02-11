IAF’s own ‘eye in the sky’ to pry on Pak, China

Bengaluru

The Indian Air Force will finally induct the first indigenously developed all-weather airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) system— ‘Eye in the Sky’— at the Aero India 2017, in Bengaluru, augmenting its ability to detect incoming cruise missiles, fighter jets or even drones from both Pakistan and China.

The Rs 2,400 crore project will see the first aircraft inducted on February 14, while the second one will be delivered in a few months.

Experts have pointed out that India is lagging behind in this aspect of defence capability in comparison with both China and Pakistan. Presently India has only three Phalcon airborne warning and control system, which uses the Israeli early-warning radars mounted in domes on top of IL-76 aircraft, Times of India.

The indigenous AEW&C system, developed by the Centre for Airborne Systems in Bengaluru and integrated on Brazilian-made Embraer-145 aircraft, will add to the capabilities along with the three Phalcon systems.

The system is equipped with a 240-degree coverage radars in contrast to the existing Phalcons, which provide a 360-degree coverage over a 400-km range. The AEW&C system will detect, identify and classify threats present in the surveillance area and act as a Command and Control Centre to support Air Defence operations.

“It is equipped with multiple communication and data links that can alert and direct fighters against threats while providing Recognizable Air Surveillance Picture to commanders at the Ground Exploitation Stations that are strategically located,” DRDO has said.—ToI