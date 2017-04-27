THE other day a friend of mine who is doing very well in the corporate sector looked tired and hassled as he said, “Bob I’ve had enough!” “Enough of what?” I asked, puzzled. “Enough of shoving and pushing. Enough of being part of the rat race.” “Which is?” I asked.

“The latest car, a huge home for the family, money in the bank….” I sat down with him and said, “Listen can I tell you a incident.” “Sure,” he said, and I continued: A mother and daughter hugged each other, in their last moments together at the airport. They had announced the departure. Standing near the security gate, they hugged and the mother said “I love you. I wish you enough” The daughter replied, “Mom, our life together has been more than enough. Your love is all I ever needed. I wish you enough, too, Mom”.

They kissed and the daughter left. The mother walked over to the window where I was seated. Standing there I could see she wanted and needed to cry. I tried not to intrude on her privacy but she welcomed me in by asking, “Did you ever say goodbye to someone knowing it would be forever?” “Yes, I have,” I replied. “Forgive me for asking but why is this a forever goodbye?” “I am old and she lives so far away. I have challenges ahead and the reality is – the next trip back will be for my funeral” she said. “When you were saying goodbye, I heard you say ‘I wish you enough’. May I ask what that means?”

She began to smile. “That’s a wish that has been handed down from other generations. My parents used to say it to everyone.” She paused a moment and looked up as if trying to remember it in detail and she smiled even more.

“When we said ‘I wish you enough’ we were wanting the other person to have a life filled with just enough good things to sustain them.” Then turning toward me she shared the following as if she were reciting it from memory. I wish you enough sun to keep your attitude bright. I wish you enough rain to appreciate the sun more.

I wish you enough happiness to keep your spirit alive. I wish you enough pain so that the smallest joys in life appear much bigger. I wish you enough gain to satisfy your wanting. I wish you enough loss to appreciate all that you possess. I wish you enough hellos to get you through the final goodbye.

She then began to sob and walked away. I looked at my friend and asked “Isn’t enough, enough?” “Yes,” he said, “Enough is enough..!”

