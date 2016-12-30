I threw suspect from helicopter

Manila

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has threatened to throw corrupt officials from helicopters mid-air, saying he has done it before.

“If you are corrupt, I will fetch you using a helicopter to Manila and I will throw you out,” said Mr Duterte, who is waging war on corruption and drugs.

It’s the latest claim by the president that he has personally carried out extra-judicial killings.

His spokesman played down the remarks, which he described as “urban legend”. Earlier this month another spokesman Martin Andanar said his blunt-speaking boss should be taken “seriously but not literally” when he said he had shot dead three men while mayor of Davao.

Duterte made his latest comments in a speech to victims of a typhoon in the central Philippines on Tuesday. A video clip of his remarks was posted by his office.

He threatened the helicopter punishment for anyone who might steal the financial aid he was promising. “I have done this before, why would I not do it again?” he said to applause.

He suggested his victim or victims were kidnappers who had murdered a hostage. It is not clear when or where the incident took place. On Thursday, the president appeared to distance himself from his earlier remarks.

“Helicopter to throw a person? And if that is true, I will not admit it,” he said in an interview.—Agencies