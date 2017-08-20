I deserve credit for eradicating terror from Pakistan: Chaudhry Nisar

Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Sunday claimed that despite all the criticism he had endured during his tenure he deserved credit for eradicating terrorism from Pakistan.

“In 2013, there were bomb attacks after every four or five days… Now there is a marked reduction in such incidents,” the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad. “There is no terrorist network in Pakistan now, and the security situation has remarkably improved.”

Recently, former information minister Rashid, who was sacked due to his ‘failure’ to stop publication of a controversial story about a national security meeting in October last year, obliquely criticised the role of interior ministry in what was called the Dawn Leaks saga.

Reacting strongly to Rashid’s interview, Nisar said due to unknown reasons a few people were shifting blame of their own mistakes on the Interior Ministry and the establishment. “If they are so innocent, these people should advise the government to make Dawn Leaks committee report public,” he added.

On Friday, the former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan expressed his serious resentment over the appointment of Sardar Yaqoob as PML-N’s acting president. According to INP, the former interior minister raised objections to the party policy and said that the PML-N leadership did not consult anyone before nominating Yaqoob to lead the party, and informed the media even before the party leaders knew it.