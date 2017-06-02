‘I am Malala’

Malala has been appointed as the UN Messenger of Peace. As of now, she is the youngest to receive this honour. However, the move tends to provoke different sets of responses around the world and most importantly in Pakistan. Being a Pakistani and hearing about Malala for some time now, the basic and obvious reaction should consist of pride, patriotism and a sense of accomplishment that our fellow Pakistani and a sister is going to receive an honour not many have received before.

However, knowing brute mentality of some people belonging to different schools of thought, one can concur she’ll be facing criticism from those people. Point being, as Pakistanis and showing our love for this motherland, one should appreciate struggles, efforts and accomplishments of our compatriots especially when they represent us on global forums.

SHAFEH MEHMOOD KHAN

Rawalpindi

