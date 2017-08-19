A number of thermal, hydel, gas and coal-fired power plants are under implementation in parts of the country to overcome lingering problem of electricity load shedding soon. Acceleration in the completion of under-execution projects is good. Timely completion of these projects will ensure that fruits of these developmental activities reach the people as soon as possible. Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower project in Azad Kashmir is an important project which is nearing completion as per its latest revised timeline.

It is quite good to note that the first unit of the hydropower project will start electricity production by end-February 2018, second in mid-March and third and fourth units will go into production in April 2018 and thus will be contributing 969 megawatt to the national grid. The major Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower project has been in the boiling pot since mid-1980s when the site was first selected by WAPDA engineers. But unlike much criticized , condemned , politicized and what not multi-purpose Kalabagh Dam, it is good to note that at least it is going to see light of the day very soon as it is under construction since 2008.

However, it is most welcome news coming as it does on the eve of the Independence Day celebrations that despite all the problems and difficulties such as often delayed release of funds, weather conditions, non-availability of power during early stage of construction and delays in land acquisition, the major hydropower project has now attained almost cent completion status and has thus entered its terminal stage which is quite commendable, indeed.

Though it does not fall under 57 billion dollars China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) umbrella like many other under-construction power plants but it is being executed by a consortium of Chinese construction companies and China Exim Bank is the main donor among others. Hopefully, the project will be completed as scheduled now and its major contribution towards national grid will greatly help in elimination of much lingering electricity load-shedding.

ZOHAIB AQURESHI

Lahore

