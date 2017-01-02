Hussain reappointed Chairman Coordination FPCCI

Islamabad

Known business leader of Islamabad Malik Sohail Hussain has been re-appointed as Chairman Coordination Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI). Newly-appointed President of FPCCI Zubair Tufail has appointed Malik Sohail as Chairman Coordination FPCCI who has served against the same post for last two years, said a statement issued here on Monday. Secretariat of the president FPCCI has issued a notification in this regard making his responsible for liaison and coordination with federal ministers, government and semi government departments, and regional offices and all the chambers and trade associations. Speaking on the occasion President FPCCI Zubair Tufail said that Malik Sohail deserved the job more than anyone else as he had proved to be an asset for FPCCI. He also lauded his services in the recent election campaign as Chief Coordinator of United Business Group which resulted in victory. “I hope that he would express same level of dedication in discharging his duties and do his best for the achievement of the objectives of FPCCI”, said the president of FPCCI. Malik Sohail thanked Zubair Tufail and vowed to work under the direction of UBG’s Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik and SM Muneer. He said that he would leave no stone unturned while serving the business community without any prejudice. It may be mentioned that Malik Sohail has also served as Senior Vice President of Islamabad Chamber when Alam was president ICCI in 2006. SVP of FPCCI Amir Atta Bajwa and former president FPCCI Mian Idrees were also present on the occasion.—APP