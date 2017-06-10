Hussain: No one could be punished on doubts 

Islamabad

Prime Minister’s son Hussain Nawaz on Friday said that no one could be punished on the basis of suspicions and doubts. He was talking to media outside Judicial Academy in Islamabad after appearing before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) for the fifth time. Hussain said that he has not committed anything wrong to be proved against him in the JIT. “A political party is behind the baseless allegations against Prime Minister’s family,” he said.He said he is ready to come again if he is summoned. He, however, said that it seems that JIT will hardly summon him next time. “From the nature of the questions that i was asked today, it appears the JIT doesn’t plan to summon me again,” he said, adding that he would have no problem appearing before the JIT if summoned again. He said action must be taken and punishment be awarded if wrongdoing is proved during the course of investigation.

When asked why his younger brother avoided media after appearing before the JIT, he said it was Hassan Nawaz’s personal choice.

Hussain Nawaz said the investigating team would not be able to prove anything against him as there was no evidence of wrongdoing.

Earlier, while talking to media before his appearance, Hussain Nawaz said, “No government or court can initiate proceedings on basis of mere suspicion.” He said if evidence is available , then substantial action should be taken accordingly. To a question regarding leaked picture, Hussain Nawaz said only those who leaked it know why they did it.

PM’s younger son Hassan Nawaz on Thursday made his second appearance before the JIT and he was questioned for around five hours.

The JIT has been given sixty days to probe the Sharif family’s properties and the money trail behind it as part of the verdict announced in the Panama Papers case. The Supreme Court reviews progress of the investigation after very fortnight. —NNI