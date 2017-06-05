Hussain Nawaz’s JIT photo leak ‘extraordinary’: Marriyum

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

State minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has expressed concerns on Sunday over Hussain Nawaz’s Joint Investigation Team (JIT) picture being leaked on social media.

While talking to the media, the state minister declared the leak an extraordinary activity.

The statement came in after premier’s son, Hussain Nawaz’s picture from appearance before the JIT tasked with Panama Leaks probe was leaked and went viral on social media.

The minister hailed presentation of the premier and his family before the JIT for accountability a historic precedent. However, she said that unfolding of series of unjust events hint at ‘revenge’ being taken.

She further said that such incidents during the probe are causing an atmosphere of suspicion and doubts in the country. Aurangzeb said that Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif and his family is fulfilling all requisites of justice and fair probe. However, she observed that humiliation in the name of justice was beyond comprehension.

Aurangzeb further said that the first family is awaiting justice despite irregularities in the probe and reservations.