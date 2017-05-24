Hussain Nawaz objects to two JIT members

Islamabad

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s son, Hussain Nawaz, has raised objection on two members of joint investigation team (JIT) members for Panama Leaks case in Supreme Court.

These members represent State Bank of Pakistan and Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

Also, he blamed the two Panama JIT members of political connections and therefore demanded to replace them. According to sources, Hussain Nawaz submitted a written plea to Supreme Court Registrar in which he raised the objection against two Panama JIT members, Amir Aziz from SBP and Bilal Rusool from SECP.

The plea says these two JIT members had links with former President of Pakistan Pervez Musharraf and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). It was requested that the request should be heard by five-member bench in Panama case. Hussain Nawaz has asked the Supreme Court special bench to replace the two Panama JIT members for a transparent and unbiased inquiry.—NNI