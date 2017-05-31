Hussain Nawaz, NBP President record statements before JIT

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s son Hussain Nawaz on Tuesday appeared for the second time before the Joint Investigation Team formed to probe into offshore dealings of the prime minister’s family and recorded his statement.

The JIT continued interrogation for five and a half hours. According to sources, the JIT asked for important documents related to 16 areas of interest —offshore companies, foreign bank statements, tax returns and properties.

Moreover, National Bank of Pakistan President Saeed Ahmad also recorded his statement before the JIT on Tuesday. Sources said Ahmad appeared first in front of the JIT, headed by Federal Investigation Agency’s Wajid Zia.

PML-N leaders, including the Prime Minister’s political secretary Asif Kirmani, MNA Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Senator Chaudhry Tanvir, MNA Faiza Hameed, Danial Aziz, Hanif Abbasi and Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Ansar also reached the venue along with party workers. On Monday, the special bench overseeing proceedings of the JIT probe reposed its confidence in the body despite objections raised regarding two team members by the prime minister’s son. The three-member bench disregarded the objections raised by Hussain and directed the JIT to continue working according to the law, and said it would not be replacing any member of the high-profile probe team.

Earlier, the bench came down hard on officials snubbing summons by the JIT.

After being informed that the National Bank president has not appeared before the JIT despite being summoned, the judges ordered him to appear before the probe team on Tuesday.

The bench also observed that it has ordered the JIT to complete its probe in 60 days, adding that they’re working day and night without any break.