Hussain Nawaz leaves for Qatar

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Elder son of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Hussain Nawaz left for Doha earlier on Thursday, it has been learnt.

Hussain Nawaz who appeared before the Supreme Court-appointed Joint Investigation Team (JIT) sixth time on Monday, flew from Qatar airways at 10:00 am. The purpose of his visit was not known.

The PML-N has been accusing the JIT for delaying the meeting with Qatari Prince Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber al Thani., who they claim, is their prime witness. Two members of the probe body went to Dubai reportedly to record his statement but the prince again refused to meet them in Pakistan Embassy saying Pakistani laws does not apply to him.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Dr Asif Kirmani on Wednesday said the JIT report would only be considered trust worthy if it incorporated the statement of Qatari prince. The JIT has to submit its final report to the SC’s Panama implementation bench on July 10.