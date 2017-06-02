Hussain Nawaz grilled by JIT third time

Islamabad

Hussain Nawaz, son of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, appeared before meeting of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the money trail of the London flats owned by the Sharif family.

This was Hussain Nawaz’s third straight appearance before the JIT in less than seven days.

When asked whether he presented any document in front of JIT, Hussain Nawaz replied in negation, saying that these documents are personal, and even the apex court did not ask to share documents. “So why should I make this a public record,” said he.

Hussain Nawaz appeared confident in his media talk and reiterated that nothing would be proved against his father, siblings and him as they had done nothing wrong.

“I had had a long session with JIT which also made me wait for two hours. I have been asked to appear again and will receive a summon in this regard,” said Hussain Nawaz who entered the Federal Judicial Academy, the headquarters of the JIT, at 9:57 am and left the premises at 4:30 pm.

Talking to the media before the proceeding, Hussain Nawaz said that he doesn’t know what the team is interrogating here.

He said the cases today are the same registered in Musharraf’s era and that they have the same assets which they had before. He also complained that we are not allowed to keep lawyer with us.

In addition, Prime Minister Nawaz’s second son, Hasan Nawaz, has also been summoned on Friday. He will appear at 10am tomorrow.

