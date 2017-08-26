Hussain, Hassan, Cap (retd) Safdar file review petitions against Panama Papers case verdict

ISLAMABAD: Hussain Nawaz, Hassan Nawaz and Maryam Nawaz the children of Former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar on Friday filed review petitions challenging the Supreme Court verdict in the Panama Papers case.

The review petitions have been filed by Advocate Salman Akram Raja on behalf of Nawaz Sharif’s children.

The court was requested to set aside its directive to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file references against the Sharif family relating to the Avenfield properties in London.

They also appealed the court to stay the filing of the reference against the applicants until the review petitions are heard and decided.

Hussain, Hassan, Maryam and Captain Safdar have each filed two petitions ,one challenging the judgement of the five-member SC bench, and the other against the verdict reserved by the three-member Panama Papers implementation bench.

The petitions stated the report submitted by six men joint investigation team (JIT) was incomplete and contrary to the requisites of justice.

The investigation did not merit filing of references against the petitioners, read the applications, adding that their rights will be comprised by SC’s findings that were based on the JIT report.

The petitions question how the SC could order NAB to file a reference against Captain Safdar when there is no accusation or proof against [him] for the purchase of London flats.

Former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar have already submitted their review petitions before the Supreme Court on August 15 and 21 respectively.

