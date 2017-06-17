Hussain gives compensation cheque to martyred journalist’s family

Haripur

Hussain Nawaz , son of Prime Minister on Friday presented compensation cheque to bereaved family of martyred local journalist Bakhshaish Elahi through local MNA of the area Babar Nawaz of PML-N. Condemning the killing of the journalist he expressed grief and sorrow with the bereaved family. Hussain Nawaz presented cheque from his own pocket before departing for London. Chairman NA Committee on Human Rights Babar Nawaz talking to APP said Hussain Nawaz was shocked to learn the news of assassination of journalist Bakhshaish Elahi, he expressed his heartfelt grief and sorrow over the killing and prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

The Chairman NA committee disclosed that Hussain Nawaz assured him complete support on behalf of the government and said that Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb would help the family.—APP