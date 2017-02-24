Husband strangles wife, dumps body in well

Our Correspondent

Thar

A woman was reportedly strangled to death by her husband who then allegedly dumped her body in a well on late Thursday, it has been learnt.

Residents of village Bhaor near Chhachhro town of Thar had reported that Kelash Bajeer killed his 20-year-old wife Sapna Bajeer.

Reacting on the complaint, Chhachhro police on Friday arrested the accused who later admitted to throwing his wife’s body in the village well after strangling her to death.

The villagers fished the woman’s remains out of the well on Friday. The accused told the police that he committed the crime because he had suspicions over the victim’s character.

Meanwhile, the murdered woman’s mother demanded that an exemplary punishment should be given to the murderer. Police officials said that investigation was underway while an FIR was yet to be filed.