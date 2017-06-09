Husband kills wife

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

A husband on Thursday killed his wife with the help of iron rod over a domestic issue in the village of Kotli Tarrar in the jurisdiction of Killa Kalarwala Police Station. According to police, Shaukat Ali lodged a report before the police station that his father, Basheer killed his mother Basheerian Bibi with the help of iron rod over a domestic issue. After killing, Basheer managed to flee away from the scene. Police sent the body to city marque for postmortem. Police have registered a case and started investigations.