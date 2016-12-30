Hurriyet teams visit families of martyrs

Islamabad

Different delegations of Hurriyet forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq visited various areas of south, north and central Kashmir to express solidarity with the families of the youth, in occupied Kashmir, martyred by Indian troops during the ongoing uprising in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, a delegation comprising Muhammad Musadiq Adil, Abdul Majeed Wani and Mir Ghulam Rasool visited Kralpora, Munigam, Wagoora and Handwara. Another delegation led by Mukhtar Ahmad Waza visited Qazigund and Churk where two women and a man were martyred by Indian forces in cold blood.

Another delegation led by Engineer Hilal Ahmad War visited Batamaloo and Palpora Eidgah areas of Srinagar district and met the families of the martyred youth.—APP