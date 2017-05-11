Hurriyet rejects Mehbooba statement

PSA slapped on Masarrat 35th time

Srinagar

Hurriyet leaders and organizations have said that the people of Kashmir are striving for their right to self-determination promised to them by the international community as well as the then Indian leadership.

The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement in Srinagar while strongly reacting to the statement of puppet Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti that Kashmir was the crown of India said that the assertions made by pro-India leader were unrealistic and ridiculous.

Senior APHC leader Shabbir Ahmad Shah said that such statements were issued to mislead the world opinion. He ridiculed the puppet Chief Minister’s statement and said that the so-called crown was witnessing continuous bloodshed at the hands of Indian occupational forces.

The All Parties Hurriyet Conference in its statement said that the Kashmiris had offered unprecedented sacrifices for the sacred cause of freedom.

The APHC maintained that Jammu and Kashmir was, no doubt, a crown, but it belonged to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The forum-led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq while terming the use of force on protesting students by India as completely inhuman and undemocratic said that muzzling genuine voices through the barrel of gun had become a routine in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the puppet authorities booked the illegally detained senior APHC leader, Masarrat Aalam Butt, for the 35th time under black law Public Safety Act. He has been shifted from Baramulla to Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu. Hurriyet leaders in their statements denounced the invoking of draconian law against Masarrat Aalam Butt.

The victims of Indian state terrorism including the representatives of the Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons at a function in Srinagar urged the United Nations to conduct a probe into human rights violations by Indian forces in the occupied territory.

The All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee Chairman, Jagmohan Singh Raina, in a statement advised India to start a dialogue process with different stakeholders to find out a lasting solution to the Kashmir dispute.—KMS