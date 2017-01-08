Hurriyet leaders show oneness with martyrs’ families

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, a high-level delegation of Hurriyet leaders led by Zafar Akbar Butt, Friday visited the houses of various martyrs and victims of pellets in Srinagar to express solidarity with the bereaved families. Zafar Akbar Butt accompanied by Javaid Ahmad Mir, Maulana Rasheed, Nazir Ahmed, Sameer Ahmed, Raja Irfan and Merajud Din visited the residences of Irfan Fayaz Wani and other martyrs and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.

Zafar Akbar Butt and Javaid Ahmed Mir while expressing concern over the deteriorating condition of the pellet victims, Danish Ahmad of Rainawari and Mehraj Ahmad Mir, demanded immediate halt to the use of the lethal weapons.

They appealed to the international community and human rights organisations to play their role and use their influence in stopping the use of lethal weapons against peaceful protestors in the territory.—KMS