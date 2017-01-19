Hurriyet leaders on visit round to martyrs’ families

Srinagar

Hurriyet leaders and activists continued to visit Islamabad district to express solidarity with three youth, martyred by Indian troops, recently. A delegation of Tehreek-e-Hurriyet led by Bashir Ahmad Qureshi and Umar Aadil Dar visited the families of the youth in Awoora area of district and expressed condolence with them. The delegation paid heartfelt tributes to the youth and said that these valiant sons of Kashmir laid their precious lives for a sacred cause.

While lashing out at the rulers in Delhi and their stooges, they said it is because of their arrogance that their fundamental rights are being trampled with military might.

APHC leader Nayeem Ahmad Khan during his visit to the families said, “Our youngsters are sacrificing their lives to nourish the ongoing freedom struggle. Kashmiris are morally obliged to safeguard these precious sacrifices of young generation.”

Another delegation comprising Mohammad Yousuf Naqash, Saleem Zargar and other Hurriyet leaders visited south Kashmir’s Bijbehara, Satkipora, and Bewoora areas to express solidarity with families of martyrs Adil Ahmad Reshi, Abid Ahmad Sheikh and Masood Ahmad Shah. On the occasion, the leaders addressed the condolence gathering and paid glowing tributes to all martyrs and said India should read writing on the wall that it cannot suppress Kashmiris’ freedom movement.

Hurriyet leaders and activists including Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi, M Yousuf, Javaid Ahmad and Manzoor Ahmad during their visited said that the martyrs offered priceless sacrifices The mission freedom left behind by these great sons of soil should be dearer to every Kashmiri more than anything else & it is now every bodies duty to take this resistance movement to its logical conclusion and it is moral duty of every kashmiri to safe guard these sacrifices so that the souls of our martyrs rest in content & peace.—KMS