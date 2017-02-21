Hurriyet leaders hold anti-India demo

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, as per the programme of joint resistance leadership, the leaders and activists of various pro-freedom organizations staged a protest demonstration at Hyderpora in Srinagar and paid tributes to the Kashmiri political prisoners.

Hurriyet leaders, Noor Mohammad Kalwal, Raja Meraj-ud-Din Kalwal and Ghulam Nabi Zaki addressing the protesters strongly condemned the inhuman treatment meted out to the illegally detained Kashmiris. They said that the Kashmiri people would continue their ongoing freedom movement till they achieved their cherished goal.

Noor Mohammad Kalwal in his address castigating the pro-India PDP-led administration said, “Many youth are languishing in jails without any trial and thousands were arrested during this regime and even elderly.—KMS