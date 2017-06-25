Hurriyet leaders extend Eid greetings to Muslims

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyet Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, and other Hurriyet leaders including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq have extended greetings to the Muslim Ummah on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, urging the Kashmiri people to celebrate the festival with simplicity asked them not to forget the victims of Indian state terrorism including orphans and widows.

He said, Eid is an occasion of happiness and celebration, however, Eid of suppressed nations is when they achieve complete freedom enforced occupation. “Eid is not just a formal custom. Instead an auspicious day and a divine gift from almighty Allah for people who observed fasting for the whole month of Ramadan.—KMS