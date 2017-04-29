Hurriyet leaders denounce killing of civilian in Kupwara

Islamabad

Chairman of Hurriyet forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and other Hurriyet leaders, in Indian Occupied Kashmir, have strongly condemned the killing of a civilian, Muhammad Yousuf Butt, by troops at Panzgam in Kupwara.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement issued in Srinagar said that direct firing on protestors by Indian forces’ personnel depicted how the people were being subjected to state terrorism in occupied Kashmir. He said that the killing of unarmed civilians had become a routine in the occupied territory and there was no accountability for such war crimes perpetrated by the Indian men in uniform.

The Mirwaiz said that repeated ban and gag on means of communication and information in the Valley by the puppet authorities in the hope of restoring so-called peace and normalcy was ridiculous.

He said that such measures were aimed at maintaining the status quo and avoiding resolution of the Kashmir dispute that was root cause of the uncertainty in the region for the past 70 years.

He also denounced the arrest of Dukhtaran-e-Millat Aasiya Andrabi, and said that the action reflected the dictatorial policies of the Indian administration against the Kashmiris and their genuine leadership.—APP