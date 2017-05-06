Hurriyet leaders condemn Indian state terror in IOK

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik has strongly condemned the use of brute force and crackdown by Indian forces against civilian population in Shopian.

The leaders in a joint statement issued in Srinagar expressed deep concern over increasing use of repressive measures by Indian forces’ personnel against civilians, students and continued illegal detention of pro-freedom leaders and activists. They said that Indian authorities had waged a war against civilians in occupied Kashmir.

The leaders appealed to the youth to maintain discipline and order during resistance against the Indian state terrorism. They also asked the youth to remain cautious about the nefarious designs of Indian secret agencies and policy makers.

The resistance leaders said that by detaining students the occupation authorities were vitiating the already volatile situation in the territory. “The authorities are harsh towards students. It will further deteriorate already charged situation. It is a matter of grave concern that Indian police and troops through brutal actions are annoying students and it has badly affected their future,” they said. They demanded immediate release of all illegally detained students and political workers.

The leaders denounced the use of brute force on civilians in dozens of villages in Shopian district terming it brazen act of state terrorism. “Indian forces are laying siege around villages and during crackdown people are thrashed and properties ransacked. People are showered with bullets and pellets during their resentment against these brutalities,” they stated.

The resistance leaders demanded immediate release of all political leaders and activists arrested during mass uprising in 2016 and said that their detention was being prolonged on one pretext or the other.—KMS