Hurriyet leaders call for 2-day shutdown

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik has called for a shutdown two-day shutdown from tomorrow (Sunday) to protest against the use of brute force on unarmed civilians after the killing of Sabzar Ahmad Butt and his associates by Indian troops,

According to Kashmir Media Service, the leaders in a joint statement issued in Srinagar also called for a march to Tral on Tuesday (May 30) to pay tributes to Sabzar Ahmad Butt and other youth martyred by the troops since yesterday.

They appealed to the people to massively participate in the programme to pay glowing tribute to the martyrs.

Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik paying homage to Sabzar Ahmad Butt and his other associates said that their sacrifices would not be allowed to go waste and their mission would be accomplished at all costs.—KMS