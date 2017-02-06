Hurriyet forum pays tributes to Sopore martyrs

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Hurriyet forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has paid glowing tributes to the two youth, Sajjad Ahmad and Muhammad Azaharuddin, martyred by Indian forces at Amargarh, Sopore.

The Hurriyet forum spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said: “For the past several decades, people especially youth have been offering sacrifices and thousands have achieved martyrdom for the Kashmir cause.”

He said, “Muhammad Qasim Faktoo, Muhammad Amin Dar, Ghulam Qadir Bhat, Muhammad Ayub Dar, Nazir Ahmad Sheikh, Ghulam Muhammad Bhat, Barkat Ali Khan, Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Muhammad Sadiq Kajar, Saiyee Muhammad Kajar, Mehandiya Kajar, Noor Muhammad Tantray, Feroz Ahmad, Muhammad Aslam, Sheikh Imran, Muhammad Saeed Bhat, Fayaz Ahmad Shah, Showkat Ahmad Khan, Muhammad Akeel Wani, Dr Muhammad Shafi Khan, Gul Muhammad Khan, Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, Muhammad Hussain Malik, Muhammad Amin Wani, Muhammad Ishaq Palla, Mushtaq Ahmad Malla, Shabbir Ahmad Bhat, Abdul Ahad Naik, Manzoor Ahmad Butt, Nasir Mirza, Bilal Kata and Latif Waza are a few names continue to be in jails where they are being victimized and the only reason for their continued illegal detention is political vendetta against them for defending the birthright of right to self-determination.”

He appealed to the United Nations, world community, international human rights organizations and civil Society to take notice and play role to ensure the release of political prisoners languishing in jails.—KMS