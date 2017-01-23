Hurriyet condemns murderous attack on Untoo

Gaokadal

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyet leaders Shabbir Ahmad Dar, Muhammad Iqbal Mir, Imtiaz Ahmad Reshi and Ghulam Nabi War have condemned the murderous attack on human rights activist, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo by Indian police.

Muhammad Ahsan Untoo was seriously injured in an attack by police during his participation in prayers’ meeting at Gao Kadal in Srinagar. The prayers were offered for the martyrs of Gao Kadal massacre on their anniversary.

The leaders condemned the thrashing and arrest of Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, terming it highhandedness of police. They said that as they along with Ahsan Untoo reached on the spot and started offering prayers, a heavy contingent of police present there pounced on them without any provocation and started beating human rights defender, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, mercilessly. This beating resulted in a fracture in his left hand and bruises to the face and other parts of his body, a statement said.

The spokesman appealed to the international human rights organizations to take cognizance of this act.—KMS