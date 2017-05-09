Hurriyats call for detainees release

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyet leaders including Yasmeen Raja, Bilal Siddiqui, Muhammad Ramzan Khan, Muslim League Jammu and Kashmir, Shabbir Ahmad Dar and others have strongly condemned the arrest of Hurriyet leader, Farooq Ahmad Tawheedi and harassment of his family members during police raid on his house.

The leaders in the separate statements while strongly denouncing the use of brute force on students and arrests urged the world community to take strong notice of human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

The leaders reiterated that they would continue freedom struggle till its logical conclusion.—KMS