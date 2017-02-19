Hurriyat team condoles Sikh girl’s death

Srinagar

Chairman Hurriyat Conference (G) Syed Ali Geelani Sunday has expressed shock and grief over the death of young Sikh girl in a fire incident in Mehjoor Nagar here.

As per a statement issued here, a high-level party delegation led by Tehreek-e-Hurriyat leaders Raja Mehraj-ud-din and Altaf Ahmad Shah visited the bereaved family and expressed sympathy with them.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Hurriyat Conference (M) comprising of Advocate Shahid-ul-Islam, Mushtaq Ahmad Sofi, Syed-ur-Rehman Shamas, and others visited the family of Roshni Kour and expressed solidarity with the deceased’s father Darshan Singh. They also prayed for peace to the departed soul.

Chairman of the amalgam Mirwaiz Umar Farooq called Darshan Singh over phone and extended his condolences over the tragic death of his daughter.—KR