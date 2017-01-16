Hurriyat rep denied meeting with Gillani

Srinagar

Authorities on Sunday did not allow Hurriyat (G) spokesman, Ayaz Akbar, to meet the Hurriyat chairman, Syed Ali Gillani.

Akbar, who was recently released from six months detention, said that he went to meet Gllani after his release but the police deployed outside the residence of Geelani didn’t allow him to enter. “I waited for 15 minutes outside Geelani’s residence but the police personnel didn’t allow me to meet the leader,” he said, adding that it is unfortunate that Geelani’s residence has been turned into jail.

He said that that Tehreek-e-Hurriyat leader, Muhammad Ashraf Laaya also tried to meet Geelani but he also was disallowed to meet.—KR