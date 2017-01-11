Hurriyat-M welcomes UN chief’s mediation on Kashmir

Urges end to HRs violations by Indian forces

Srinagar

Welcoming the statement of United Nations (UN) Secretary General, Antonio Guterres that he was willing to play a role of an “honest broker” between New Delhi and Islamabad on Kashmir issue, Hurriyat Conference (M) on Monday said the issue had remained a cause of confrontation and tensions between the two countries and it was the responsibility of the world body to take meaningful steps for the resolution of the issue in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of Kashmiris.

In a statement issued here, a spokesman of the conglomerate said Kashmir continues to remain one of the oldest unresolved issues on the UN agenda and the failure of the world body to resolve it so far was not only keeping the nuclear neighbours India and Pakistan in a mode of confrontation but also pushed Kashmiris in a state of “abject misery and atrocities” for the past seven decades resulting in their “killings, oppression and other gross human rights violations”.

Appealing the UN Secretary General to take serious note of the “gruesome rights violations” in Kashmir, the spokesman said UN should take note of the Government of India’s “use of brutal force” on the civilian population in Kashmir and take meaningful steps for the resolution of the vexed issue.

He also condemned the treatment meted to a Ladakhi girl student in the Government Medical College, Jammu saying “the situation in Jammu Kashmir now was such that even students studying in educational institutions were unsafe and subjected to harassment and molestation”. “The silence of the government over the case is criminal. An impartial probe needs to be ordered into the issue and the guilty be severely punished,” he said.—KR