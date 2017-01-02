Hurriyat-M to Delhi: Shun stubbornness, resolve Kashmir

Srinagar

Hurriyat Conference (M) termed it “realistic” the statement of Pakistan that Kashmir remains the main cause of confrontations between New Delhi and Islamabad and that peace in South Asia would remain a farfetched dream without its resolution.

In a statement issued here, a spokesman of the conglomerate urged Indian leadership that for the betterment of crores of people of the subcontinent, it should positively respond to Islamabad’s dialogue offer on Kashmir to resolve the 70-year-old dispute.

Asking New Delhi to give up its “stubbornness” and “obduracy”, the spokesman said time has come to take measures for the long-lasting resolution of Kashmir dispute as the issue was the “main cause of confrontation” between the two nuclear neighbours.

Denouncing authorities for the arrest of JKLF Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik and lodging him at Central Jail Srinagar, the spokesman said “using black laws against the resistance leaders has become a norm of the ruling class which often talks of respecting democratic norms and laws but unleashes dictatorship in the disguise of democracy”. “Such aggressive tactics won’t cow down the resistance leaders into submission,” he said.

Meanwhile, the spokesman expressed satisfaction over the release of senior resistance leader and Jammu Kashmir Awami Action Committee (AAC) General Secretary, Ghulam Nabi Zaki, who was held at Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu under PSA for months and then at Police Station Sopore for two weeks. He was released on Friday. The spokesman also called for immediate release of hundreds of other political prisoners who have been “arbitrarily” detained.—KR