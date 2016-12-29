Hurriyat (M) teams visit families of victims

Srinagar

Hurriyat Conference (M) has started reaching out to the families of the people who were killed during the five-month-long uprising in the valley.

The Hurriyat has constituted three-member groups to visit the families of the victims.

Hurriyat spokesman Shahid-ul-Islam said the groups would visit North, South and Central Kashmir areas and meet the families whose kin have been killed or critically injured during the uprising.

“Due to various reasons we were not able to reach out to the people who became victims of forces action during the past over five months. Now members have been directed to visit the victim families and share their condolences with families,” Islam told Kashmir Reader.

He said that delegations have been visiting the victim families for the past one week and would try to visit the maximum number of families.

A delegation led by Muhammad Musadiq Adil and comprising Abdul Majeed Wani and Mir Ghulam Rasool visited Kralpora, Munigam, Wagoora and Handwara areas, while as, another delegation led by Mukhtar Ahmad Waza visited Qazigund and Churk areas where two women and a man were killed by the government forces.

Another delegation led by Engineer Hilal Ahmad War visited Batamaloo and Palpora Eidgah areas of Srinagar and expressed sympathy and solidarity with the bereaved families.—KR