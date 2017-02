Srinagar

Hurriyat (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Monday appointed new convener in Pakistan/Azad Kashmir.

Sources in Hurriyat (M) told media that Mirwaiz mailed a letter to new appointee Faiz Naqashbandi instructing him to take up the assignment from Tuesday.

Naqashbandi will replace incumbent Mir Tahir Masood of Pakistan/AJK Hurriyat Conference chapter.—RK