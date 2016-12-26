Hurriyat leaders pledge to thwart anti-Kashmir agenda

Shutdown, clashes in Pulwama

Srinagar

Senior Hurriyat leaders including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Maulana Abbas Ansari and Muhammad Yasin Malik have said that India and its puppet authorities are making efforts at every level to change the disputed status as well as the demography of Jammu and Kashmir.

The leaders made these remarks while addressing a Seerat conference at Mirwaiz Manzil in Srinagar, today. The function was organized by Awami Action Committee. They said that the authorities were perpetrating worst kind of state terrorism by imposing inhuman restrictions on peaceful political activities of the resistance leadership. The leaders vowed to oppose all Indian designs aimed at distorting the Muslim identity of Jammu and Kashmir, tooth and nail. They said that the Indian Supreme Court’s verdict affecting the separate identity of the territory and issuance of domicile certificates to non-Kashmiris were part of anti-Kashmiri agenda of New Delhi and its local collaborators. Representatives from All Parties Hurriyet Conference, Jamaat-e-Islami and other pro-freedom parties also participated in the event.

The authorities did not allow the majlis-e-shora of the All Parties Hurriyet Conference to hold its session at Hyderpora in Srinagar, today. Hurriyet leaders were barred from entering the venue.

Meanwhile, a complete shutdown was observed in Pulwama district on the first martyrdom anniversary of a mujahid, Omais Ahmad Shiekh, who was martyred by Indian troops on this day in Ajas area of Bandipora district, last year. All shops remained closed while transport was off the road. Pro-freedom songs were played over the loudspeakers of the mosques. Clashes erupted after Indian forces deployed in the area fired teargas shells on a group of youth installing banners on the grave of the martyred youth.

Forcible anti-India protests were held at Banihal and Bijbehara on the Srinagar-Jammu highway, today. Hundreds of drivers parked their trucks on road near Banihal and protested against highhandedness of the Indian army. They said that army personnel ruthlessly beat up truck drivers without any reason. In Bijbehara, dozens of people also took to the streets against the Indian army for subjecting many locals to unprovoked thrashing and beating in the area.—KMS