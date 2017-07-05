Hurriyat leaders pledge to continue martyrs’ mission

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations while paying tributes to Pulwama martyrs have reaffirmed the Kashmiris’ resolve to accomplish their martyrs’ mission at all costs.

Dukhtaran-e-Millat General Secretary, Nahida Nasreen in a statement issued in Srinagar said that despite unending repression and endless brutalities of Indian forces, Kashmiri youth continued to stand up against forcible occupation of India.

The Chairman of Islamic Political Party, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash in his statement said that people of Kashmir were witnessing the worst kind of Indian state terrorism.

Hurriyat leaders, Yasmeen Raja, Shabbir Ahmad Dar, Muhammad Iqbal Mir, Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi and Ghulam Nabi War in their joint statement said that the sacrifices offered by Kashmiri martyrs would not be allowed to go waste and the ongoing freedom movement would be taken to its logical conclusion.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement, Zafar Akbar Butt, in his statement urged the world community to come forward and save the Kashmiris from Indian brutalities. A delegation of JKSM comprising Adnan Salfi, Ishaq Ahmed, Imtiyaz Ahmed, Farooq Ahmed and Zubair Khan visited martyrs’ families of Kifayat Ahmad, Bashir Wani, Azad Ahmed and Jahangir Khanday and expressed solidarity with them. Other Hurriyat organizations including Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Kashmir Tehreek-e-Khawateen and Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement in their separate statements also paid rich tributes to the youth martyred in Pulwama and other areas. They expressed solidarity with the bereaved families.—KMS