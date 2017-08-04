Hurriyat leaders condemn fresh killing spree

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders have condemning the recent killing of civilians by Indian troops in Pulwama district have said that India is committing genocide of the Kashmiri people.Senior APHC leader and President of Anjuman Sharie Shian, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the puppet authorities continued to utilize all repressive methods to muzzle the voice of Kashmiri people and their leadership.He said that killings and other repressive tactics by India would not dampen the freedom spirit of the people of occupied Kashmir. The Government of India has turned the territory into a military garrison, he added.Hurriyat leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, in a statement denounced the killing and said that human rights violations across the occupied Kashmir were a matter of concern and asked the champions of human rights to take its notice.The Kashmir Tehreek-e-Khawateen (KTK) Chairperson, Zamruda Habib while denouncing the recent killing spree said that Indian forces were hell bent upon killing the Kashmiri masses. She expressed deep grief and sorrow over civilian killings and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families.Hurriyat leaders Bilal Sidiqee, Yasmeen Raja, Shabbir Dar, Mohammad Ramzan and The Democratic Freedom Party in their statements in Srinagar paid rich tributes to the martyred youth and said that their blood would not go waste. The JKLF-R spokesman also condemned the killings in Pulwama and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families.—KMS

