Hurriyat denounces firing on protesters

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat forum has condemned firing by Indian troops on protestors in Bandipura where three people were injured.

The Hurriyat forum in its statement issued in Srinagar also condemned the imposition of curfew and restrictions in Baramulla district. Statement said, “The use of military might is the only way Indian government chooses to deal with the sentiment and political aspirations of people of Kashmir.”

Paying tributes to Abid Hamid Mir, Javed Ahmad Dar and Danish Showkat who were killed at Amargarh Sopore statement said, “Our youth have been pushed to wall for resisting illegal rule and are getting killed in their quest for justice and resolution of the Kashmir dispute.”

Statement said repeatedly schools, colleges and universities are being closed by the authorities as a policy to contain student agitation against oppression, causing great loss to the students.

“Last year great deal of concern was shown by the authorities regarding the education of Kashmiri students.

But from early this year, educational institutions are repeatedly shut by them. Does it not matter now,” the statement asked.

“Another way to contain the situation is blocking internet services randomly and repeatedly. Despite such severe repression and curbs people of Kashmir are coming out on the streets to register their protest against oppression and killings and resistance to illegal rule,” the Hurriyat said, adding, “It is ridiculous propaganda that people get paid for protesting.

People protest because there is severe repression and suppression in every form and our youth and civilians are killed mercilessly by the Indian forces.”—KMS